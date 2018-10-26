Certificate of Excellence for centre

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at the Hauxley Nature Reserve has received a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for its consistently great visitor reviews.

With comments such as ‘excellent venue, great day out’, ‘great facility’, ‘great place to have a coffee and admire the wildlife’ and ‘fresh scones – a great mid-morning indulgence’, being left in the Centre’s visitor book, staff are thrilled to have these views endorsed by the world’s biggest travel website.

The TripAdvisor award rounds off a wonderful 2018 for the Wildlife Discovery Centre, which was the regional winner of the Best Public Service Building category of the Local Authority Building Control Northern Building Excellence Awards 2018, secured three first prizes in the Royal Institute of British Architects North East Awards 2018, and won the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Community Benefit Award North East.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Living Landscapes manager, said: “This award is testimony to the hard work of all the volunteers who built the centre and the staff and volunteers who work here.

“Our Lookout Café has received great reviews, especially our seasonal scones which are made on the premises every day by Sarah, Karen, Christine and Liz. When it comes to flavours – you name it, they have made it – and they are getting a bit of a following.

“So, if you would like us to try a new flavour, come along and see us.”

The Wildlife Discovery Centre was built by an army of dedicated volunteers and was made possible thanks to a grant of £522,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It was officially opened in summer 2017 by television presenter Simon King.