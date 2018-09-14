Ceremony to honour ex-airfield which is gone but not forgotten

A memorial to honour the role that the former Boulmer Airfield had in the Second World War is to be unveiled on Sunday at 10.30am.

The ceremony is to take place on the southern edge of Boulmer village on Beach View, just south of its junction with Bowmere.

Longhoughton Parish Council has been advising the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust (ABCT) on the best location for the memorial and this site has been selected because it looks onto the land where the runway was located.

Boulmer Airfield unusually served in the Second World War as a decoy airfield for the-then RAF base at Acklington.

It operated in this role from 1943 until it was decommissioned in 1945.

The memorial is the main standardised design already widely utilised by the ABCT – the world’s first national airfield charity which aims to commemorate each known disused airfield site in Britain.

In June, a plaque was unveiled at the entrance to Seahouses’ main car park to honour the village’s former airfield, also known as Elford, which opened in 1916 and closed in 1919.