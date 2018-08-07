Ceremony marks key stage in new hotel development

The completion of the structural building work at a new Amble hotel has been marked with a topping-out ceremony.

The Amble Inn, which is being constructed at the town’s Coquet Enterprise Park, will feature 30 bedrooms and a 150-seater restaurant and bar, with additional seating in an outside terrace.

The £4million venue, operated by The Inn Collection Group, is expected to create the equivalent of 35 full-time jobs in the town once the building work and fit-out is completed later this year.

The development is part of a wider plan to enhance Coquet Enterprise Park and the Inn will contribute to the town’s tourism offer by increasing the accommodation availability and helping to attract additional visitors.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are excited to have reached this important milestone in the building of The Amble Inn and look forward to the completion of this landmark property.

“Our focus will now be placed on the building’s interior design and build.

“We will be creating something rather special which, once finished, will be a hugely popular dining and bar area supported with excellent accommodation.

“The Amble Inn will be a key driver in supporting Amble’s regional economy with strong job creation and inter-trading opportunities as well as providing those who live, work and are visiting Amble with an outstanding new environment to eat, drink and sleep in.”

Arch, The Northumberland Development Company, which has been a key player in the scheme, was awarded a £448,500 grant towards the scheme from the Rural Growth Network’s Strategic Economic Infrastructure Fund, part of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership’s £6million capital programme that aims to support rural businesses within rural areas in the North East.

Arch chairman Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “The Inn will not only enhance Coquet Enterprise Park as part of our long-term plans for the area, but it will also bring much-needed jobs to Amble.

“Developments like this increase the potential for attracting inward investment to benefit Northumberland.”

Construction of the Inn is being delivered by Tolent Living Ltd.