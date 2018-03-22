CENTRE: Valued by the community

Community centres play an under-valued role in bringing a local community together

The Storey Park Community Centre in Morpeth is a good example, where, despite the funding challenges it has faced, it continues to be valued.

I assume from the town council’s enthusiasm for taking over the running of the centre that councillors are happy that the major financial questions about it have been answered. Also, will the county council fully cover the investment needed in the centre?

It will be interesting to see how the town council sees the future of the community centre.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth