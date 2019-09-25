Celebration to mark 80 years of the Chillingham Wild Cattle Association
Chillingham Wild Cattle Association is holding a special event to celebrate its 80th anniversary.
The celebratory dinner is at Chillingham Castle on Saturday, October 12 when guest speaker will be Chris Mullin, a former MP, government minister and trustee.
The anniversary celebrations will also help to raise money towards the restoration of the Prince of Wales Pavilion, at the entrance of the park to be used as a visitors centre.
An auction will be held on the night with lots including a meal at the Michelin star Ledbury Restaurant in Notting Hill, a week’s stay in a villa in France sleeping up to 20 people, a Chillingham McNab, as well as shooting, fishing, stalking and racing packages.
Chillingham Wild Cattle Association (CWCA) trustee and organiser Jim Railton said: “The CWCA is proud to have reached such a major milestone so we are launching our 80th year of celebrations in style with this auspicious event.
“It will be an opportunity to enjoy good food and wine, in great company, listening to an inspiring talk and helping us to raise some much-needed funds for an important cause.”
The Chillingham wild cattle date back over 800 years and have survived over the centuries with little human intervention.
In the winter of 1947, numbers were reduced to 13 but since then the herd has steadily grown again, and today numbers stand in the region of 100.
Formed in 1939 on the eve of war, the CWCA now has over 350 members and remains passionate about the preservation of this distinct and iconic herd, which is steeped in history. This charitable organisation relies upon both the public interest and support and anyone interested in supporting the cattle can join the CWCA on the website by selecting the membership tab.
Tickets for the event are priced at £35 each and are available by contacting Jim Railton on 01668 215323 or 07774 241111. Accommodation is also available at the castle on 01668 215359.
For more information, please visit www.chillinghamwildcattle.com