Celebrating wildlife of river and its plain

A project is being launched to involve the community in a venture to map and celebrate the wildlife of the River Till and the Milfield Plain.

Working with the Glendale Gateway Trust, photographic artist Jose Snook and naturalist Geoff Sample will be leading Where the Waters Meet to introduce locals and visitors to the characteristic wildlife of this sheltered lowland area.

Geoff said: “I’ve been recording wildlife and soundscapes in the Till Valley for the last 20 years, as well as fishing the river, and I have to say it’s one of the most beautiful rivers in the country. Sounds I’ve recorded here have ended up on Radio 4’s Tweet of the Day, the Archers, Countryfile and numerous films.

“It’s really exciting to have this opportunity to share my knowledge and love of the river with others and to learn more from the various experts in their field that we’ll be bringing in.”

The project is being launched at the Cheviot Centre, in Wooler, on Monday at 7pm, where people can find out what is on offer, from surveys and workshops to guided walks.

Further information will become available at www.woolerwild.wordpress.com

The project is supported with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Northumberland National Park.