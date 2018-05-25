Celebrating what’s great about The Secret Kingdom

Visitors to this Monday’s Northumberland County Show will be able to taste, touch and see for themselves what’s great about the county.

Northumberland County Council’s Great Northumberland marquee will give visitors the chance to try Northumbrian delicacies from Produced in Northumberland producers, as well as having a go at an Active Northumberland Zumba class.

The marquee will also promote Great Northumberland 2018, which is an eight-week summer programme of events celebrating the county’s arts, culture, heritage and innovation.

Great Northumberland starts in July, with a showcase event in Hexham Abbey grounds.

Visitors to the Northumberland County Show, staged at Bywell, near Stocksfield, can also enter a special Great Northumberland prize draw and be in with a chance of winning a one night, dinner, bed and breakfast stay at Matfen Hall, a family pass to Whitehouse Farm or a Produced in Northumberland hamper.

The County Show is one of the highlights in the Northumberland calendar. This year’s event features fun for all the family, including action-packed main arena spectacles.

For information about Great Northumberland, visit www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk

For details about the Northumberland County Show, visit www.northcountyshow.co.uk