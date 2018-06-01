Celebrating the wonders of nature

Alnwick’s St Paul’s Primary School is registered with the Woodland Trust’s Green Tree School Award and the students have taken on the Award challenges, which included planting trees and being nature detectives.

The children love spending time outdoors in the school’s forest area, where they have been identifying trees and making clay faces for decoration.

The school is working with The Woodland Trust Woodland Learning Officer, Caron Henderson, who visited school as a guest in assembly to talk to the children about their projects and then joined them for activities in their wonderful outdoor classroom area.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with St Paul’s children in this wonderful setting – ideal for the children to learn and have fun in a natural environment. Pupils have been finding out more about the benefits of trees and have already achieved the Bronze Award.”