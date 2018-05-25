Celebrating LGBT culture and life in Northumberland

A week-long celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) life in Northumberland starts this Sunday, to be rounded off with the county’s first Pride festival in Alnwick.

Seven Days of Pride will feature a series of promotions and activities around the county, ahead of the main event on Saturday, June 2, with a march from Alnwick Market Place and music at the rugby club.

The aim is to raise awareness of LGBT culture and heritage, break down barriers and promote inclusion.

Seven Days of Pride gets under way on Sunday, when the Northumberland Pride committee will be at Amble Puffin Festival and Durham Pride. On Monday, the committee will be at the Northumberland County Show.

A LGBT church service will be staged on Tuesday, at St James’s URC, Alnwick, from 7pm. All welcome.

On Wednesday, the Pride committee will be out around Northumberland, while Age UK, Ashington, will host the Rainbow Games at The Round House, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Next Thursday, there will be a 5k fun run/walk at the rugby club, starting at 7.30pm. Fancy-dress is optional. Visit www.sientries.co.uk to enter.

On Friday, June 1, Rainbow Kids will host a LGBT session at the New Riverside Lodge, Morpeth, at 1pm, before the venue will hold a pre-Pride party. There will also be a pre-Pride party at The Elephant, Ashington. Both events start at 7pm and tickets, £10, are available from each venue.

Also on June 1, County Hall, Morpeth, will display an art exhibition by Trinity Youth Association between 2pm and 3pm.

On June 2, the march will start at noon, with the festival at the rugby club from 1pm to 6.30pm. Performers to appear at the free-to-enter festival include X Factor finalist and West-End star, Niki Evans. A range of local singers and musicians are also on the bill.

There will be community-focused stalls providing information from local organisations and the LGBT services they offer, as well as health/wellbeing and family zones.

Alnwick’s Blue Bell Inn will host an after-party from 7pm.

Businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows with a Pride theme, while Berwick Border Bridge is set to be lit up with rainbow colours throughout Pride week.

For event details, visit the Northumberland Pride Facebook page.