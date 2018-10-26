Celebrating a job well done

An official opening ceremony was held to celebrate Alnwick’s new bike track.

The facility, on land by the sewage works near to Allerburn Lea, was finished at the end of the summer and has been a popular addition to the town.

To mark the completion of the track, Alnwick’s Gallery Youth Project held an official launch event for the local community on Saturday.

A sign was put up to recognise and thank everyone who supported the project, which included the original Alnwick Freeriders group, which came up with the idea a decade ago.

More than 120 people attended, including young people, parents, Gallery Youth staff and trustees and Alnwick town and county councillors, along with the Descent World Team cycle group to do a short display.