Celebrating a century of the WI

Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick is celebrating a century of the Women’s Institute with a new exhibition, Proud To Be 100.

It features input from a number of WI branches in the area and marks the contribution the organisation has made to national life.

The WI was formed in 1915 to revitalise rural communities and encourage women to become more involved in producing food during the First World War. Since then the organisation’s aims have broadened and the WI is now the largest voluntary women’s organisation in the UK.

Proud To Be 100 opened this week and runs until December 9.