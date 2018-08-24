CCTV image of man police want to speak to after plate of food thrown across Cramlington pub

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a public order incident in Cramlington.

At around 2.50pm on Tuesday, July 24, police received a report that a man had caused a disturbance at John The Clerk Of Cramlington Pub on Low Main Place.

CCTV image of the man wanted for questioning.

It is understood that the unknown male customer had thrown a plate of food across the room before leaving the premises. Nobody was injured however the plate narrowly missed a child at another table.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but police have now released an image of a man who could assist their investigation.

He was in the area at the time and could help police. The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number 098019E/18 or email the OIC at 207@northumbria.pnn.police.uk