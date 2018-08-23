CCTV at football club aims to give vandals the boot

New CCTV has been installed at Alnwick Town Football Club, in a bid to stop trespassers playing on the pitch and causing damage.

And the camera will also be used to film home matches, allowing players to ­watch their goals back and the coaches to use it as a training tool.

The St James’ Park club has had long-standing issues with vandals breaking into the ground and unlawfully using the facilities – much to the frustration of the club’s volunteer committee.

Now, CCTV has gone up at the club, with the aim of deterring vandals.

The camera was installed by Alnwick-based Alncom, while the town’s Pickard Electricals Ltd helped with the cabling.

Alnwick county councillor Robbie Moore donated £2,508 from his members’ small schemes allowance to cover the cost of the project, with assistance from colleague Coun Gordon Castle.

Alnwick Town committee member and Development Squad manager Mark Jones said: “There has been a long-standing problem at Alnwick Town with people breaking in and improper use of the pitch. Hopefully, this CCTV will protect us and act as a deterrent.

“We will also be recording our games, with the footage screened in the bar area and clips shared online. It will also be a great training tool and help with sponsorship opportunities. It is helping to bring Alnwick Town into the modern world.”

It comes at a time when the club’s bar area is receiving a much-needed facelift to make it a more attractive venue for fans, players and the community to bolster the club’s commercial offering.