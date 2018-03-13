CCTV appeal after theft from shop in Northumberland

Police investigating a theft in Blyth have released images of man they would like to trace.

At about 2pm on Wednesday, February 21, a 72-year-old woman was in Poundstretcher on Bridge Street.

Whilst in the shop, she was approached by an unknown offender who took her handbag from the shop counter.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are now appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the inquiry.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 023243W/18 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.