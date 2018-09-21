CCTV appeal after alleged assault in Northumberland

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an alleged assault in Northumberland.

At 12.32am on Thursday, July 12, police received a report of an assault outside of The Diamond Inn, on Main Street, Ponteland.

It was reported that a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were waiting for a taxi to the rear of the premises when they were assaulted by an unknown man.

Both the man and woman were treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing but police have now released an image of a man they would like to trace - he was in the area at the time and could help police with their investigation.

Officers believe there could have been other witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault.

The man or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number 091685C/18 or email the OIC at 2170@northumbria.pnn.police.uk