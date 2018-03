Alnwick and District Mencap is lucky to have been chosen as a Co-op Local Cause until November.

We have around 60 members living in a 20-mile radius of Alnwick, offering monthly social events, such as 10-pin bowling, discos, bingo, meals out and theatre trips.

To help us pay for transport, we are asking for people to become Co-op members and register Alnwick Mencap as their local cause.

Sandra Keenan,

Treasurer, Alnwick and District Mencap