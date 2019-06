Imagine the scenario.

You go to your neighbour and say: “I’m thinking of getting a pet, and this pet of mine is going to use your garden as a toilet. It may also dig up some of your plants in the process of using your garden as its toilet.

“Also, if you are trying to attract some songbirds into your garden it will probably kill them.”

That’s what you should do before you get a cat and let it roam.

Irresponsible pet ownership comes in many forms.

Name and address supplied