CATS: Support to help with loss

On Grief Awareness Day today (Thursday), Cats Protection would like to let readers know that it offers a grief support service called Paws to Listen.

For many, losing a cat can be a very traumatic experience and there can be a lack of understanding from family and friends about how deeply the loss can impact on a person.

A survey earlier this month highlighted that 73 per cent of pet owners feel it can be as difficult and upsetting grieving for a pet as for the loss of a person.

Cats Protection understands just how much your cat means to you and what you may be going through if your pet is missing, has had to be rehomed, is nearing the end of its life or has recently passed away.

We have a large range of resources, information and support to help you at this difficult time, including ways to celebrate the life of your cat.

You can talk to us on 0800 024 9494, between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. It’s free and confidential and our volunteer listeners can provide emotional support and practical information.

We all need to be mindful of the emotional impact that losing a pet can have on a person.

Stuart Sheppard,

Cats Protection Contact Centre Manager