Catch it, bin it, kill it – help stop the spread of flu germs

Northumberland County Council is reminding residents of the importance of good hand hygiene to help stop the spreading of the flu virus.

It is spread in droplets through sneezing, coughing or talking – people with flu can spread it to others up to about six feet away.

If the virus settleS on a hard surface such as a door handle or handrail, it can live for 24 hours. This is why good hygiene is so important when trying to prevent the spread of flu.

Everyone is urged to use tissues to trap germs when they cough or sneeze; wash their hands often with warm water and soap; bin used tissues as quickly as possible.

Elizabeth Morgan, the county’s interim public health director, said: “Flu can make people who are normally well feel very unwell. In people who already have a long-term condition, it can be life-threatening.

“Flu is infectious so it’s important we all take these simple steps to avoid giving the virus to someone else.

“For those who are more vulnerable, you may be eligible for a free flu vaccine, so it is always worth checking with your GP or local community pharmacist if you have not already received a vaccine this winter.”

For more, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/flu/