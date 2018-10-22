Cat shot with air rifle

A shot cat, CCTV and bonfire-night safety – police have given an update to members.

Over the course of the last month, from September 11, 20 crimes have been reported, encompassing an area from Amble Marina, Togston and Hauxley.

Of these, five have been detected, which include a burglary, where the offender was arrested on scene.

An offender has also been identified via CCTV following a theft from a shop.

Other crimes reported included two burglaries from allotments, a theft of a push bike and a report of a cat being shot by an air rifle – all of which are currently under investigation.

The remainder of the crimes were linked to domestic incidents.

There have also been numerous reports of anti-social behaviour, including off-road motorbikes, youth disorder and neighbourhood complaints.

All reports have been attended by officers, with neighbourhood complaints being dealt with in partnership with Homes for Northumberland and Northumberland County Council.

Police also said that they have been out visiting local schools to talk about how to keep safe and raise more awareness about what the police do.

In the run-up to Hallowe’en and bonfire night, police will be arranging to talk in assemblies about firework safety.

Police said that the CCTV system is being well used and has been a vital tool for obtaining evidence over the past month in relation to a hoax call and numerous road-traffic collisions.

Officers also said that they received a report about a possible bogus tradesman from a local resident. Although no offences had been committed, the CCTV allowed police to capture the registration of the van to link it to the person involved for intelligence.

As part of the report, police stressed the importance of people using the 101 system. Police said: “Doing this can put us in the areas where we are needed and can ensure information is recorded accurately for resources to be in the area. Anyone using this number can also ask to remain anonymous.”

Mayor Coun Craig Weir wondered what had happened to an inquiry about making the phone more private, possibly by moving it.

To contact police, call 101 or 999 in emergency, or email 4965@northumbria.pnn.police.uk