Casualty stretchered to safety from harbour as rescue teams work together to help ambulance crew

Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team and their colleagues from Eyemouth worked alongside the RNLI, the Lothian and Scottish Borders Police Division and the Scottish Ambulance Service following a call out to St Abbs at 2.50pm yesterday, Saturday, July 3.

At one stage it was thought the Coastguard’s helicopter Rescue 199 would need to be scrambled to the scene, with initial preparations made to set up a landing spot, but it was decided a road ambulance would be the best way to transport the person.

The emergency services were called to St Abbs Harbour to help a casualty.

They were then handed on to the ambulance service for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the Berwick team said: “Everyone wishes the casualty a swift and full recovery.

"If you see anyone in danger on our coastline, cliffs or on the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The incident was followed another earlier on during the day when there was a call at at 5.23pm, to the nearby Coldingham Loch, after a member of the public reported hearing several long whistle blasts.

The Berwick team was joined by the Eyemouth crew, Dunbar Coastguard, North Berwick Coastguard and the St Abbs Lifeboat to carry out a search of the area.

The spokesperson added: “An extensive search of the area revealed nothing of concern, teams were then stood down.

"The caller did exactly the right thing by dialling 999 and asking for the coastguard and reporting their concerns."

