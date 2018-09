Bamburgh Castle is to feature in a new computer game.

The iconic visitor attraction stars in Forza Horizon 4, an upcoming open-world racing video game developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studios.

It will be released on October 2 on Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

The castle can be seen in the recent game trailer.

Game reviewer David Anthony, from Berwick, said: “I think it’s fantastic for the area. The Forza Horizon franchise is huge.”