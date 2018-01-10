Castle recruiting up to 100 new staff members for 2018

Alnwick Castle is recruiting up to 100 staff for the 2018 season.

The famous attraction, which doubled as Hogwarts in the first two Harry Potter films, is reopening its doors on Thursday, March 29.

The historic fortress enjoyed one of its busiest seasons to date in 2017 and is now gearing up for the year ahead.

In preparation, seasonal staff are being employed in a range of roles and people are being encouraged to apply.

Positions available include historical interpreters and performers; tour guides, including in the State Rooms, on the film tour and those who can speak fluent foreign languages; retail assistants; food, beverage and kitchen assistants; cleaning operatives; administration assistants; visitor services assistants; and till operators.

For more information on job roles or to download an application form, visit www.alnwickcastle.com

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, January 31. Alnwick Castle regrets it will be unable to reply individually to every applicant. If you haven’t heard back by February 14, you have not been successful.

○ Alnwick Castle is on a mission to attract lots more international visitors.

In the last four months, group sales manager Caroline Robinson has promoted the attraction and Northumberland in the USA, China, Hong Kong and Germany, as well as attending three international group travel fairs in London and meeting hundreds of tour operators across the world.

Caroline, who was joined in the USA by marketing manager Olivia Telfer, said: “For the Chinese market, it seems our Harry Potter activities are most popular. The Chinese also enjoy the Downton Abbey connections and film-location tours.

“In America, it was the fun family activities like archery, mediaeval crafts and Dragons Quest, along with the history and heritage.

“Overall, the castle was well received internationally and general awareness of the attraction was really good. All feedback was that the place was magnificent and many new contacts are now intending to schedule a visit soon as a result of our travels and meetings.

“Our travel trade bookings have boomed over the last couple of years. Since 2014 we’ve achieved an 80 per cent growth in our group visitor numbers. We have high hopes to continue this into 2018 and beyond.”