Castle keeps taking the top prize

Bamburgh again proved to be king of the castles in our weekly reader picture competition.

This magnificent shot of the coastal fortress at dawn, by Stephen Cooper, was runaway winner with our Facebook friends. It received 418 likes.

SECOND: Lyn Douglas took this magnificent picture of an impressive sight on the last day of the season at the Aln Valley Railway at the weekend. 177 Facebook likes

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the title, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes.

The next three were led by Darren Chapman’s autumnal scene in Morpeth (216 likes), with Lyn Douglas’ Aln Valley Railway steam train in third spot, with 177; and Anita McDonald’s Bamburgh sunrise in fourth, with 170 likes.

THIRD: A breathtaking sunrise at Bamburgh, by Anita McDonald. 170 Facebook likes