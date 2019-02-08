Castle hopes for the recipe for success with new chef Craig

Alnwick Castle has a new head chef.

He is Craig Harvey, 40, who has trained with top chefs including Gordon Ramsay and John Williams at Claridge’s, as well as a spell at the Ritz and two years in Paris. He has even cooked for the Queen.

Craig, who hails from South Shields, comes to the castle after six years as executive chef at Close House.

He has prepared a three-course Valentine’s menu for the next Sanctuary Dining at the castle on Saturday, February 16.

It is hoped Sanctuary Dining will be opening most Fridays and Saturdays, while the courtyard café is getting a major revamp which should be ready for the castle opening on March 29.