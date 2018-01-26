Cassie laid to rest with her father in Alnwick Cemetery

Dozens of mourners, bedecked in yellow, lined the route within Alnwick Cemetery, where Cassie Hayes was buried near her father today.

The travel agent was laid to rest after a private family ceremony at the graveside.

Cassie’s family had encouraged well-wishers to turn up wearing ‘a touch of yellow’, her favourite colour, to mark what they are calling Cassie’s Day.

The 28-year-old was killed in Southport on Merseyside on Saturday, January 13, after she was attacked at the TUI travel agents where she worked.

Originally from Alnwick, the former Duchess’s Community High School pupil, died from her injuries. A 30-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Last week, her heartbroken mum Tracy spoke of her utter heartache and paid tribute to her ‘amazing’ daughter.

Cassie's wicker coffin in the hearse.

The family has released touching personal photographs of Cassie with her mum, sister and daughter.

A fund-raising page, set up by colleagues in the travel industry, has so far raised nearly £7,500, and Cassie's sister Nadine has thanked hundreds of people who have donated.

Close friends and work colleagues arrive for the funeral.

MAMMY - floral tribute from Cassie's daughter Ruby.

DUDE - Nadine's nickname for her sister Cassie.

MY BABY - from Cassie's mum Tracy.