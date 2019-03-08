Cash drive to keep Alnwick-based community radio station on air

A local community radio station has launched a drive for funds to help keep it on the air.

Lionheart Radio, based at The Centre in Fenkle Street, Alnwick, has been broadcasting to Northumberland since March 2007.

As a community station, it receives no funding from government sources and is financed through public donations and grants.

Everyone at the station is a volunteer, but ultimately there are still costs associated with licensing, rent and insurance that need to be met.

Lionheart will be announcing a series of events to raise £2,000 to help keep it broadcasting and give more youngsters the chance to gain broadcast and media experience.

“Giving young people experience is the core of what Lionheart Radio does, said board member Simon Greener.

“With more than 10 young people presenting shows on the station, Lionheart is committed to opportunity and inclusivity.

“Many of them have gone on to careers in media and broadcasting.”

Programmes include pupils from Barndale House special school presenting a weekly show of their favourite music and taking requests from their listeners.

Abby Wilson presents a cutting-edge music programme showcasing and introducing new music to a wide audience.

The Banter Buddies present a very popular show featuring their own brand of humour and a mix of music that also introduces local bands.

If you would like to help keep Lionheart on air, donations can be made online at lionheartradio.com