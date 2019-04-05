Cash boost helps put new vehicle on the road

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue team has been given a cash boost from Northumberland County Council to help buy a new four-wheel drive support vehicle.

It has been given a grant of £10,000 from the council’s community chest fund.

Team leader Iain Nixon said: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding. The all-terrain vehicle will be equipped with medical and technical rescue equipment and be based in Rothbury, enabling us to respond swiftly to incidents on the moors, hills and crags of Northumberland.”

Funding for the vehicle also came from the Northumberland Leader programme, donations and fund-raising.

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate resources, said: “We are lucky to have such a dedicated team of volunteers who work selflessly day and night to protect our community.

“The group depend on fund-raising efforts and we are pleased to be able to support them with this grant.”