Carol Vorderman visits the Tyne Theatre to demonstrate 'what an old bird with an iphone can acheive'

In recent years, Carol Vorderman has become an unlikely hero on the frontline of political campaigning – shifting from popular television personality to leading frontline activist with a passionate determination to hold the government to account. Carol has utilised her enormous and ever-growing social media following to call-out corruption and incompetence in British politics, and earlier this year joined LBC to host her own Sunday afternoon show.

With her characteristic outspoken personality and irrepressible sense of humour, the show will explore the intricate web of influence responsible for our nation's condition. Carol will reveal how ‘an old bird with an iPhone’ helped expose the ineptitude and lies at the heart of the establishment, and, with an election looming, how we can all find our voice and stand up for what we believe in. Audiences can also expect to join in a lively Q&A and some quick-fire mental arithmetic!

Born in 1960, Carol Vorderman grew up in a single parent family in poverty in North Wales with her sister, brother and her beloved mum, Jean. As a free school meals child in a comprehensive, she became the first from North Wales to go to the University of Cambridge when she was just 17 years old. Since childhood, Carol has had a passion for everything mathematical and her skill with numbers secured her a role on Countdown in 1982, the show that cemented her position as one of the most successful and popular female presenters in British TV history. Carol currently hosts a weekly radio show on LBC, the Pride of Britain Awards and is known for her political activism. She was awarded an MBE in 2000 for her services to broadcasting.

Out Of Order will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook on 12th September 2024 by Headline. Each ticket includes a copy of the hardback book.

For more information and full tour schedule please visit www.carolvordermanlive.com.

CAROL VORDERMAN LIVE! OUT OF ORDER 2024 TOUR

SEPT 2024

FRI 13, 7.30PM, MANCHESTER, HOME, 0161 200 1500, homemcr.org

SAT 14, 7.30PM, CHESTER, Storyhouse, 01244 409 113, storyhouse.com

SUN 15, 7.30PM, BRISTOL, Old Vic, 0117 987 7877, bristololdvic.org.uk

TUE 17, 7.30PM, OXFORD, Playhouse, 01865 305305, oxfordplayhouse.com

FRI 20, 7.30PM, GUILDFORD, G Live,0343 310 0055, GLive.co.uk

SAT 21, 7.30PM, LONDON, Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, 020 3879 9555, southbankcentre.co.uk

TUE 24, 7.30PM, BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall, 0121 780 3333, bmusic.co.uk

WED 25, 7.30PM, CARDIFF, New Theatre,0343 310 0041, newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

FRI 27, 7.30PM, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Tyne Theatre & Opera House, 0844 249 1000*, tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

SAT 28, 7.30PM, DONCASTER, Cast, 01302 303959, castindoncaster.com

MON 30, 7.30PM, BUXTON, Opera House, 01298 72190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk