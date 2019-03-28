Carlo retires from the helm of Alnwick business group

The man who founded Alnwick Chamber of Trade has stepped down as chairman nine years after setting up the organisation.

Carlo Biagioni, who is now completely retired after 30 years in his fish and chip business, looks back fondly on his tenure with the chamber.

“This post requires a very high level of commitment in time and energy,” he said. “I remember starting the chamber in order to put something back into the town. But I felt that this was an opportunity for a younger business individual to move the chamber forward with more up-to-date ideas and enthusiasm.

“We achieved a lot in nine years – the Keep it Local Campaign, the Good Food Guide, the Town Spring Clean, the Welcome to Alnwick board etc, but the one that stands out most for me is getting free parking for all the market towns of Northumberland.”

He said his proudest moments were being invited to meet the Queen, chatting to David Cameron outside Carlo’s restaurant and receiving the Google Street trophy in Bondgate Within in 2011.

He said the most challenging part of the role was realising that it takes time to get anything accomplished and you cannot please everyone.

“The most enjoyable part of the role was meeting different business people and speaking to many locals,” said Carlo.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the vice-chairman, the secretary, the treasurer and all the committee members and sub-committee for all their hard work and help over the years. I also wish Lisa and Fiona well in their new roles of chairman and vice-chairman.”

Carlo’s son-in-law Adam is now running the restaurant. “He has been involved with the business for the last 12 years and my wife Laura and I have every confidence that they will continue to improve on the high standards of Carlo’s and produce delicious fish and chips for many years to come.”

New chairman Lisa Aynsley praised Carlo’s considerable effort in setting up and heading the chamber. She said: “Carlo has done a sterling job for the last nine years for which he deserves a huge thank-you for his passion and commitment to ACT.”