It promises to be a fun packed and informative day for young people from across the Blyth Valley constituency.

Attendance is free and there’s no need to register in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wide range of organisations and groups will be there to offer guidance on education, careers, health and life skills and much more besides.

Blyth Valley Youth Festival.

Youth groups CVYP and Silx from Blyth will be showcasing their offer to young people and Blyth Army Reserves and Northumbria Fire & Rescue Service will be highlighting their openings.

Northumberland College and Northumberland Skills will be there to offer advice on future options on the day that results for A Levels, T Levels and A/S Levels are announced. Lots of other organisations will be there to showcase activities and skills.

Sessions through the day include Lloyds Bank managing finances, Tempest Martial Arts, a motivational speaker and the Northumbria Police Violence Reduction Unit. There will also be a rodeo bull, bungee run, penalty shootout, fire engine and a graffiti artist. Any young people aged 12 to 18 from Blyth Valley are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Levy MP commented: “I’m really pleased to be hosting this event for young people in Blyth Valley and have been really impressed with how all of the participating organisations have grasped the opportunity to showcase what they do.

"I’d encourage young people to come along, develop their life skills and get a taste for the opportunities open to them. A special mention must go to Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project for pulling out all the stops to make this happen and to the Harrison Foundation for their financial support to CVYP.”

Attending Organisations ⤵️

Silx

Blyth Army Reserves

Northumbria Police

Sunderland / Northumberland College

West Hartford Fire Brigade (Fire Engine)

Kokora Karate Club

Pride Action

North Northumberland PCC VRU

NHS

Cramlington Rotary

Northumberland Skills

Escape Family Support

Northumberland Health Trainers

Public Health and Wellbeing Services

NECA

Empire School of Boxing

Event details ⤵️

DATE: Thursday 17th August

TIME: 10am to 3pm