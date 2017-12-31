CARE: Support line is here for you

This is a precious time for many families, but even more so for many of your readers who may be cherishing every moment they get to spend with a beloved family member living with a terminal illness.

In fact, more than one million people in the UK are expected to be supporting a loved one who has a terminal illness at this time.

Caring for someone at home can be a very rewarding, but also an isolating experience.

People often say that they don’t know where to turn and don’t know what help is available to them, which is why I am writing to tell you about our free, confidential Support Line on 0800 090 2309.

This offers practical information and emotional support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as offering bereavement support.

To help everyone who may need us, our Support Line is open as follows: December 28 and 29, 8am to 6pm; December 30, 11am to 5pm; New Year’s Eve, 10am to 4pm; New Year’s Day, 10am to 2pm; January 2, 8am to 6pm.

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, the Marie Curie Information and Support Line is here for you.

Additionally, our trained Support Line officers are also on hand to offer support via our online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support

Karen Torley,

General Manager for the North East at Marie Curie