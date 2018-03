Andy Gibb (centre), from Percy Wood Golf and Country Park, in Swarland, is pictured handing over prizes which the venue donated to a fund-raising event.

The prizes included a week’s stay in a log cabin and a month’s free membership to the gym, and were auctioned off during the Alnwick Fringe Burns Night and Ceilidh in January.

The funds raised by these prizes, as well as the other auctioned items, go towards supporting the work of the Alnwick Garden Town Trust.