Car park improvements at the coast

Major improvement works are getting underway at one of Northumberland's most popular coastal car parks.

Seahouses attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and the new scheme will see the current overflow car park in the town centre transformed.

Works are due to start on the overflow at the Seafield Car Park on November 5, taking around seven weeks to complete, at a cost of £305,000.

Currently the overflow is an unmarked grassed area which has been damaged over the years and isn’t marked out, meaning the best use isn’t being made of the space.

Teams will now be re-grading the surface, carrying out drainage works and creating rows of parking bays to promote more efficient parking. Once finished there will be 160 spaces and the car park will be much more user friendly and hard-wearing, particularly in wet weather.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services with Northumberland County Council, said: “This is the first of a number of new schemes we will be delivering across the county as part of a new package of parking improvements.

“Like many of our popular tourist destinations there is a lack of car parking capacity in Seahouses, particularly during peak season, and it makes sense to ensure what is available is used efficiently as possible.

“While there will be some minor disruption while the works are carried out we’re doing it at a quieter time of year to try and minimise the impact.

“This work will provide a much improved facility for visitors and is the latest in a range of schemes we’re working on to improve parking facilities throughout the county.”