Car crashes into St Cuthbert sculpture in Northumberland

A sculpture of St Cuthbert was knocked over when a car crashed off a Northumberland road.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:38 am

The incident happened in snowy conditions at Hazelrigg, near Chatton, on Thursday morning.

It is understood no-one was injured.

The road runs alongside St Cuthbert's Way, the 100km long distance path between Melrose and Holy Island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The St Cuthbert sculpture at Hazelrigg.

The wooden statue of Cuthbert was carved by local sculptor Tom Fiddes and completed in 2017.

A car on top of the sculpture. Picture: Maggie Pinsent
The St Cuthbert sculpture.
NorthumberlandHazelriggHoly IslandMelrose