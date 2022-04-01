Car crashes into St Cuthbert sculpture in Northumberland
A sculpture of St Cuthbert was knocked over when a car crashed off a Northumberland road.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:33 am
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:38 am
The incident happened in snowy conditions at Hazelrigg, near Chatton, on Thursday morning.
It is understood no-one was injured.
The road runs alongside St Cuthbert's Way, the 100km long distance path between Melrose and Holy Island.
The wooden statue of Cuthbert was carved by local sculptor Tom Fiddes and completed in 2017.