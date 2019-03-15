Car convoy tribute to dad-of-three Baz

A convoy of cars will commemorate the second anniversary of the death of a Belford father-of-three who was killed in a head-on collision on the A1.

Baz Carmon, 30, died in the crash at Newton on the Moor on the evening of Saturday, April 8, 2017.

The collision involved a Ford Transit van, travelling south on the northbound carriageway, and Baz’s Subaru Impreza, travelling north on the northbound carriageway.

His cousin Robin Foulis is organising the special tribute for Subaru-mad Baz.

Subarus from all over the country are meeting at the Purdy Lodge at about 9.20am on April 21, before driving to the Belford Classic Car Show.

In the afternoon, they will drive in convoy through Belford, past Baz’s house and back to the show.

Robin said: “Cars are coming from all over the country, I’m hoping to get about 20 or 30 along. Subarus were Baz’s passion. I want to keep this going every year for him.”

Baz’s children Kaci-Leigh, Deegan – who shares his dad’s love of Subarus – and Faith will be at the show.

Robin, who runs the Scottish Bugeye Owners Club, has arranged for a special Subaru to be at the show again – Poppy, which is used to support veterans in conjunction with the charity Hull 4 Heroes.

