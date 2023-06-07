News you can trust since 1854
Car and motorbike involved in collision on A1068 near Warkworth

A road is closed following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:32 BST

The A1068, which links Warkworth and Alnmouth, is closed in both directions with diversions in place following the incident this afternoon (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At 3.45pm today we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1068 near Warkworth.

Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed in both directions and a diversion in place.”

The A1068 near Warkworth.The A1068 near Warkworth.
