The A1068, which links Warkworth and Alnmouth, is closed in both directions with diversions in place following the incident this afternoon (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “At 3.45pm today we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1068 near Warkworth.

“Emergency services are at the scene. The road is currently closed in both directions and a diversion in place.”