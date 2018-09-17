Capturing history through a lens

The North East Film Archive has launched a new Search and Rescue campaign, to help to bring the history of the region to life.

This includes family-film collections, advertising collections from local companies, cine club collections, educational films, professional films or artist’s film and video.

The campaign is part of the North East on Film project, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and aimed at finding, preserving, digitising and sharing the region’s moving-image heritage.

In the coming months, the team will be partnering with cinemas, community centres, local interest groups and festival organisers in the region to screen these astonishing images in the communities in which they were first made.

If you would like to talk to the team or have any collections, email nefa@tees.ac.uk or call the archive on 01642 384022.