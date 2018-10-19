Canine-nine-nine retires from police after years of service

A devoted police dog is hanging up his lead after dedicating his life to catching criminals.

PD Kevin recently retired from the Force’s dog section after a seven-year career, having joined the police when he was eight-weeks-old.

He has been the trusted dog of PC Aaron Curry and qualified as a specialist firearms dog, meaning he was sent in to accompany officers in dangerous situations.

But amazingly, PD Kevin has only ever bitten one suspect – because he is so big that criminals don’t dare to run.

PC Curry has paid tribute to the seven-year-old German shepherd, who will now spend his days lying in front of his fire.

He said: “I have had Kevin since he was a puppy, but his back legs have gone now so it wouldn’t be right for him to carry on as a working dog. He is soft as anything, but he is a big boy and has got me out of trouble on a few occasions.

“Whenever I got him out the van it just took a suspect one look to know that they weren’t going to run in a foot chase, which is why he has only ever had the one bite. That’s pretty impressive going over a seven-year career.

“Kevin is a great police dog and will be a huge miss to the Force, but I have a big bed set up for him in my living room now where he can lie back and relax during his retirement.”

