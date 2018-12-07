Cancer charity welcomes its largest single donation

A cancer charity has taken delivery of two new ambulances following a funding boost from Co-op food stores in the region.

It presented almost £38,000 to Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care after more than 20 of its stores joined forces to raise funds to support the launch of the charity’s Fast Track service for cancer patients –the largest single donation the charity has received.

The Kia Niro hybrid cars – which were named by pupils from Swansfield Park Primary School, Alnwick, and Abbeyfields First School, Morpeth, as The Swansfield Pick You Up and Shimmering Heart – will go into service across the North East from this month.

Derek Warren, trustee at Daft as a Brush: “Everyone at the charity was overwhelmed by the amount we received from Northumberland Co-Op, we are so grateful to all their customers and team.

“We have been able to purchase two vehicles which will start our Fast Track service for cancer patients who have short treatment plans providing relief from symptoms and stress. The goal is react and transport palliative patients quickly in a comfortable environment.

“It has been a real pleasure meeting teachers, parents and schoolchildren from both Abbeyfields First School and Swansfield Park Primary School. They all loved these new ambulances, especially the children testing the heated seats on a cold December morning.”

Sean White, manager for Northumberland Co-Op: “We’re delighted to support Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, and would like to thank our incredible members, customers and colleagues who have all been so generous and enthusiastic in their support for this cause.

“It is amazing what can be achieved when we all work together, the new vehicles will support people in our communities for many years to come.”