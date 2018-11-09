Can you spare a jumper to help the vulnerable?

An appeal is being made for donations of warm coats and jumpers to give to vulnerable people and those in need over Christmas.

If you have a spare winter coat or jumper sitting in the back of the cupboard, you can take it along to a collection point on Amble Little Shore on Saturday between 3pm and 4pm.

The clothing is being collected on behalf of Crisis Skylight Newcastle, an education, training and employment centre for the homeless and those living in hostels.

The centre feeds around 300 people on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and it sets up a free shop over the festive period for vulnerable people to choose a coat, jumper, hat, gloves and scarf to keep warm.

Jane Hardy, health walks coordinator at Active Northumberland, is co-ordinating Saturday’s collection in Amble and will be taking part in an open-water swim .

She said: “The winter months can be unforgiving for those sleeping rough or unable to afford a winter coat. We wanted to offer a hand to those in desperate need of help and warmth. These unwanted winter items will make a massive difference to these vulnerable people.”

Any items of clothing left over after the Christmas Day and Boxing Day events will be donated to a clothing bank so nothing goes to waste.

Active Northumberland, the charity that manages leisure facilities across the county on behalf of Northumberland County Council, is also donating unclaimed articles of warm clothing to Crisis. The Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth is another official drop-off point for donations.

If you haven’t got a spare coat or jumper but would still like to help out, Crisis has a wish list of other items being collected for the appeal.

These can be viewed at www.crisis.org.uk/get-involved/donate-gifts-in-kind/christmas-wishlist-newcastle/ and also taken to the collection points in Amble or Morpeth.