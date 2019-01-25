Can you spare a few hours to volunteer at RNLI museum?

The Grace Darling Museum in Bamburgh is looking for volunteers.

New recruits don’t need to be experts on the heroine – they just need some spare time and a willingness to learn the ropes.

The RNLI museum relies on volunteers to keep it running.

Museum manager Marleen Vincenten said: “It would be great to have a couple more volunteers in the team.

“Ideally, we’d like people who could spare half a day a week, but would be grateful for absolutely any time and skills people can offer us.

“Volunteering at the RNLI Grace Darling Museum is an incredibly rewarding experience and everyone who joins the team is also helping the RNLI’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards, as all money raised here goes directly towards helping the charity save lives at sea and preserving the heritage of the RNLI.”

Volunteers can give up as much or as little time as they can spare and will be given training.

The museum is looking for volunteers who can welcome visitors and man the shop, as well as people to run education sessions for school groups.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can contact the RNLI Grace Darling Museum on 01668 214910 or email AskGraceDarling@rnli.org.uk