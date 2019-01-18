Can you offer a forever home to these old-timers?

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Last month, SHAK ran an appeal to try and find homes for four of its older dogs.

Oscar

Thanks to the appeal, Dinky was rehomed and Rusty was moved to a different rescue shelter with a bigger rehousing programme and is doing exceptionally well.

But for the other two, it was another Christmas spent in the kennels.

Now charity founder Stephen Wylie is stepping up efforts to find homes for Oscar and Bully, both of whom regular readers will recognise.

Oscar is an 11-year-old German shepherd.

Stephen said, “I think it’s fair to say that when he joined us, Oscar was a real handful.

“Having recently turned 11, he has really settled down and, although age is definitely begin to show itself, he is still a very active and strong boy. We are looking for somebody that must have German shepherd experience and a home with no other dogs or children.”

Bully has been with SHAK for a long time and, despite being a bit of a villian when he arrived, he has always been everyone’s favourite.

Stephen said: “We are looking to find him a home with someone who has experience and understands how difficult the transition from kennel life to the outside world can be.

“To make this transition easier for Bully we insist on an environment with no other dogs, animals or children.”

To join SHAK’s Forever Foster scheme and offer a loving home to either of these dogs, email a contact number to foreverfoster@shak.org.uk