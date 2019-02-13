Can you help find Carol? Police appeal to trace woman missing since Monday

Police have appealed for help to find a woman who has gone missing from her home in Seaham.

Carol Door was last seen on Monday morning, leaving her home in Frank Avenue.

It is thought the 42-year-old could have travelled to the Northumberland area.

She is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, with short, dark brown hair. She was wearing a long black coat, blue jeggings and a white woolly hat and was carrying a black over the shoulder handbag.

Sgt Chris Spencer, from Durham Constabulary, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Carol, as this is very out of character for her."

Anyone who has seen Carol, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 314 of February 11.