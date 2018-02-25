Can you give ‘bundle of joy’ Guv his forever home?

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK is looking to find a loving new home for one of the dogs in its care.

Guv arrived at the charity from another rescue and, having spent a lot of time with him, the time is right to push forward and try to find him his forever family.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Guv is a boisterous, energetic bundle of joy. He is a typical young lad who loves to play with his toys and get made a fuss of. He truly is a gentle giant.

“He needs someone who can give him a lot of attention and love; he certainly has a lot of love to give in return. This beautiful boy deserves his forever home and you could help him on his journey.”

For more information and to inquire about adopting Guv, email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk

For more details about SHAK, visit shak.org.uk