Can you foster Enzo?

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicted to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Remember Enzo, the dog who arrived at SHAK in a horrendous state?

He was skin and bone and riddled with fleas. As sanctuary founder Stephen Wylie said: “He really was a mess physically.

“However, the minute he arrived and I looked in his eyes, I knew there was an amazing boy just waiting to come out.”

Fast forward a few weeks and Enzo is already a different dog.

He has lost the parasites that were living on him and has made a bunch of new friends in both the SHAK team and the dogs.

Stephen said: “When introduced correctly, he loves other dogs.

“His days here are spent sharing a kennel with Kiki, in between going out to play with her, Bren and Rex.

“He is still underweight but I think that is mainly down to being so undernourished on arrival and adjusting to kennel life.

“That is where you can step in and help him. We are looking for an experienced foster home to help Enzo get his life back on track.

“He is still young enough to learn, with so much love to give back.”

To find out more about to help Enzo, or for an applicationform, email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk