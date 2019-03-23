CAMPAIGN: Nothing to do with festival

In August, as part of the Great North Exhibition celebrations, Alnwick Music Festival, supported by Northumberland County Council, organised a successful one-day music event called Alnwick Alive.

We note that James Matthewson has started a living wage campaign under the same title (Northumberland Gazette, March 14).

We do not wish to express any views on the merits of the campaign, but we do need to stress that his Alnwick Alive has no connection whatsoever with the music festival and we were neither informed nor consulted about the intention to re-use the title.

Lynda Wearn,

Chairman, Alnwick International Music Festival