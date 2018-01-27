Call to support Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs is appealing for people in the Alnwick area to support fund-raising and social events in 2018 so that more people living with sight loss can access the charity’s services.

Sue Robinson, community fund-raiser for Guide Dogs’ local team, said: “Whether you’d like to get involved regularly by organising the local supporter group or as a one-off, there is lots to do, from holding one of our tea party events, getting involved in stalls and collections, emptying our collecting boxes or hosting something like a book sale or quiz.

“Whatever time or skills you have, there is something for everyone and we’d love you to join in.”

Contact Sue on 0845 1430220 or email newcastle@guidedogs.org.uk