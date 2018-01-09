Call to get involved as Northumberland Day returns

Businesses, attractions, groups, towns and villages are urged to pledge to get involved in the second annual Northumberland Day.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the second day to celebrate all that’s great about the county is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 27, and the weeks around it.

Having seen the Champion for a Day campaign, created by its agency and the initiator of Northumberland Day, Catapult PR, scoop three PR and marketing awards in November, Langley Castle Hotel is working to make the Northumberland Day celebrations even bigger and better in 2018.

The campaign engaged businesses and communities across Northumberland in 2017, leading to businesses who participated declaring excellent trading figures and community groups stating that it was one of the best days in their village or community.

With the flexibility to stage activity in the fortnight around Northumberland Day, everyone can get involved and do something.

Special Northumbie Awards, which rewarded those who got involved and made special efforts to celebrate all things Northumbrian during the 2017 celebrations, now grace the shelves of places including Beadnell (Best Dressed Village or Parish).

These very special fused-glass awards, which truly captured the imagination, and stunned recipients with the clever Northumbrian design created by glass artist, Helen Grierson, are returning.

Additional categories are available for sponsorship this year and organisers hope to stage an official awards ceremony, if sponsors come on board and support their county and those who love it.

For more information, go to www.northumberlandday.net