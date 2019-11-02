Call to remove dilapidated pub sign before Remembrance Sunday

The former Belford Community Club.

If possible, Belford Parish Council want the sign to be removed before Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

The sign, which previously belonged to the former Belford Community Club, is on land now owned by the parish council.

“We have always wanted to remove it but now it’s in our ownership I think the time is right that we try to get it removed before Remembrance Sunday, if we can,” said Coun Kerry Noble.

War memorial in Belford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal to repurpose the sign into a picture of a soldier looking up towards clouds, as a tribute to Belford’s fallen, was rejected by parish councillors in the summer.

Meanwhile, Belford Community Group has donated £340 to Belford Parish Council’s war memorial fund to cover the cost of a land transfer.

The land transfer, which aims to protect the war memorial, involved a two-metre strip of land between the pavement and the former community club, transferred from the Belford Village Hall Trustees to Belford Parish Council.

The parish council has also agreed to pay an extra £151 a year on its insurance premium to cover the war memorial.

Coun Noble said: “Without it, if a truck came down West Street and went out of control and crashed into the war memorial we wouldn’t be able to rebuild it.”